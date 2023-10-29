India vs England: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly back of a length and outside off, KL Rahul tentatively pushes it through cover-point and picks up a single.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Goes wider of the crease now to get away from those crumbly footholes and hurls across a length ball around off. KL Rahul stays put and taps it in front of cover.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller now and tries to sneak one through between bat and pad but KL Rahul stays solid in defense.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Hard length, angling into the stumps at 147.8 clicks, Rohit Sharma gets inside the line a bit and tucks it to deep backward square leg for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length outside off and at 149.3 clicks, KL Rahul eases it with an opened bat face through the point region for a run.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Brilliant stop on the followthrough from Mark Wood and he seems to have hurt himself. Pitched up on the off stump, KL Rahul drills the straight drive to the right of the bowler but Wood is quick to get down and get a right hand on it. Wood seems fine though.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Misfield! Floated up around off, KL Rahul punches it toward cover but David Willey there lets it through and allows the batters to get across with ease.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Short and just outside off, turning away, KL Rahul rocks back and makes a bit of room to cut but mistimes it on the bounce to short third man.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted on middle, Rohit Sharma leans on and uses his wrists to push it down to long on for one more.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time outside off, pushed away through the cover region for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) The wrong'un now, on off and turning in quickly. KL Rahul stays on the back foot and blocks it toward cover. Rohit Sharma wants the single but he is sent back.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Nagging length around off, skidding on, KL Rahul goes deep in his crease and cuts it late toward backward point.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Goes wider of the crease and tries to angle it in sharply from outside the off stump. Rohit Sharma solidly blocks it off the front foot.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in back of a length and over middle, KL Rahul works it off the back foot past square leg for a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! A pacy delivery, at 151 clicks and bowled full in the channel. KL Rahul looks to block but ends up knicking it through the empty slip cordon and the ball races away to the third man fence.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Good length at 144.3 clicks and around the fifth stump line. KL Rahul looks to stay there and cut at it but the ball goes past the outside edge.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Keeps the length a tad fuller and angles it in wider of the crease onto the pads. KL Rahul tucks it straight to mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, pushed wider of off stump and asking the batter to drive. KL Rahul resists the temptation and watches it zip past him through to the keeper.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A tad short and wide, hit away square toward deep cover-point for another single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Drags the length back and bowls it around middle, Rohit Sharma eases it off the back foot down to long on for a run.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Nkicely flighted around middle, Rohit Sharma leans forward to defend.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Threading the eye of the needle! Floated, very full and on off, Rohit Sharma lets the ball come on and then opens the bat face to caress it through the cover region for a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up a bit fuller now and turning away again, KL Rahul pushes it out on the off side for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and turning away from around off, KL Rahul taps it off the back foot to the left of cover but tells the skipper to 'wait' for the run.
Drinks! England have made the hosts work hard for every run here and at the moment they are a bit ahead in the game. However, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are at the crease and this partnership will be crucial in this game. England will hope that they can quickly get rid of the Indian skipper and test the middle order as soon as possible. An exciting phase of cricket awaits us.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thrashed away! Short and wide at over 146 clicks, Rohit Sharma stays there and slaps it to the left of backward point for a boundary.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent review and that's the biggest cheer of the day from the crowd. Mark Wood steams in and sneaks in a fuller one around middle. The ball comes in with the angle and as Rohit Sharma just looks to block it onto the leg side, the ball beats the inside edge and pings the pads. Wood appeals and the finger is raised. Sharma reviews though a ndthere is nothing on UltraEdge but Ball Tracking shows that the ball was doing too much and missing leg stump.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Perfect length around off and angling in a long way. Rohit Sharma almost gets cut in half as he looks to get on the front foot and gets a big inside edge onto the pads.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Hard length again at almost 146 clicks, Rohit Sharma taps it off the back foot to the left of backward point but Dawid Malan makes another good diving stop.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard at 144.8 clicks and angles it in from around off. Rohit Sharma stands tall and taps it in front of mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a gentle 144.5 KPH fuller ball outside off, KL Rahul opens the face of the bat and glides it through point for a single.
