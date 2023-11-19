India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Loops it up, googly, full and on leg, Kuldeep Yadav strokes it towards wide long on and the batters decide to cross for the single despite it being the last ball of the over.
Kuldeep Yadav walks out to bat now.
44.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! PLUMB IN FRONT! Adam Zampa gets into the act now for Australia! Zampa bowls this one flatter and quicker through the air, on middle, Jasprit Bumrah prods forward and plays for the ball turning away. The ball keeps straight and skids on to thud onto the front pad. Australia go up in unison and up goes the finger. Jasprit Bumrah knows he is a goner and decides to keep walking without wasting a review.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Dishes out the googly but the length is short, on middle and leg, Jasprit Bumrah reads it well and watchfully keeps it out towards backward square leg.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Skidding on, short and on leg, Suryakumar Yadav stays back and knocks it towards wide long on for a single.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Offers flight, full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav reaches out in front and slices it to point.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it fractionally short, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav gets behind the line and pats it to cover.
43.6 overs (1 Run) At 143.8 clicks, on a fuller length but on the pads, Suryakumar Yadav clips it through mid-wicket and retains the strike with a single. End of another successful over from Mitchell Starc.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Drifts a bit on the pads, on a good length, Jasprit Bumrah does well to work it in front of square and gets off the mark with a single.
Jasprit Bumrah comes out to the middle now.
43.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammed Shami runs out of patience and hands Mitchell Starc his third wicket! Starc continues from around the wicket and delivers it on the fourth stump line, on a length, Mohammed Shami backs away and looks to hit this one towards mid on. The ball straightens enough to catch the outside edge which is snaffled safely by Josh Inglis. Another one bites the dust for India and they are now 7 down!
43.3 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a short of a length, over middle, Mohammed Shami makes room and dabs it along the ground towards backward point.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Zoning in on the off-stump line, on a length, Mohammed Shami stays leg side of the ball and drives it straight to cover.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Missed out! Strays on the pads, on a good length, Mohammed Shami swings to help the ball away behind square with the angle but misses out. The ball rolls off his thigh pad behind to Josh Inglis.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Serves it in the blockhole, outside off, Mohammed Shami is up to the task as he squeezes it wide of backward point and keeps the strike with a single.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again and with pace on, on off, Suryakumar Yadav swivels and pulls it aerially but in front of David Warner at deep square leg for a run.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs it into the deck and on middle, slower as well, Suryakumar Yadav is a bit early into the pull and wears it near the midriff.
42.3 overs (1 Run) This is bowled with pace behind it, back of a length, outside off, Mohammed Shami lets the ball come to him and glides it down to third man for a single.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Digs it in short by taking pace off, over middle, Mohammed Shami goes for the pull a bit tentatively and gets an under edge which rolls behind to Josh Inglis.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Cummins bowls the off-cutter, a bit full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav turns this one in front of square on the leg side and takes a single.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a back of a length, on off, Mohammed Shami hangs back and pats it in front of cover safely.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! A bit too straight by Starc, on a nagging length, on leg, Mohammed Shami gets inside the line nice and early and tickles it towards the fine leg fence for his first boundary.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Targets the stumps, on a length, Mohammed Shami accounts for the inward angle and gets behind the line to keep it out.
Mohammed Shami is the next man in.
41.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! An inspired bowling change from Pat Cummins as Mitchell Starc strikes right away! Body blow for India as KL Rahul's long vigilance comes to an end. Steams in from around the wicket and angles it into the right-hander, on a nagging length, KL Rahul hangs back in his crease and tries to run it down to third man by opening the bat face. The ball straightens off the deck and catches the outside edge which is pouched safely by Josh Inglis comfortably. India in even more trouble now.
41.2 overs (1 Run) A bit fuller this time and angled in, around off, Suryakumar Yadav checks his shot as he pushes it away to deep point for a run.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Offers width this time outside off, on a good length, Suryakumar Yadav extends his arms and caresses it towards point.
41.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! A wayward start from Mitchell Starc! Strays down leg, on a length, KL Rahul lets it go. Josh Inglis dives away to his left but fails to pouch it safely. The ball pops out and rolls away for a run.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time and a bit shorter, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav defends it with a straight bat towards the bowler.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up, on middle and leg, KL Rahul uses his feet and knocks it down to long on for one. 200 comes up for India!
40.4 overs (0 Run) Drops it short now and a bit of extra bounce, on middle, KL Rahul stands tall and guides it from the crease to point.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, full and on leg, Suryakumar Yadav drags the sweep by taking his bottom hand off and hits it along the ground to deep backward square leg for a run.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Gives even more air and bowls it full, on middle, KL Rahul drills it hard towards deep point for a single.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, turning away, on off, KL Rahul lunges forward and dabs it towards point.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, India are 217/8. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.