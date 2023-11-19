India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, outside off, KL Rahul guides it with the outer half of the bat for one.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Good cricket all around! This is pitched up and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav whips it wide of short mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left to make a decent stop and parries it towards mid on. The batters are on their toes and takes a quick run.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on leg, KL Rahul works it through mid-wicket for another run.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on middle, shaping in, Suryakumar Yadav moves across to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball goes towards fine leg. They cross.
39.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Suryakumar Yadav drops it to the off side and refuses the run.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around leg, KL Rahul hooks it towards fine leg for a single.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for India! Adam Zampa drags his length back, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav rocks back and opens the face of the bat at the last moment to cuts it past short third man for four runs.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, short and on off, KL Rahul is early into his defensive push as the ball hits high on the bat and rolls towards long off. They cross.
38.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and around leg, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it off the back foot through square leg for one.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and around off, turns away, Suryakumar Yadav slashes at it but fails to connect.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, KL Rahul pushes it with soft hands wide of short covers and scampers across for a run.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) Darts this one full and down the legs ide, Suryakumar Yadav goes down to paddle it away but misses and Josh Inglis also only manages to parry it towards short third man. It is called a wide and a bye is taken.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and around off, KL Rahul moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for a single.
Adam Zampa (7-0-29-0) returns to the attack now.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it nicely but straight to mid on.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length this time, on off, KL Rahul punches it towards sweeper covers for a run.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav nudges it wide of mid on for a run.
37.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off again, Suryakumar Yadav stays back and keeps it out to the off side.
37.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Suryakumar Yadav taps it towards point.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and angling into leg, KL Rahul flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Short again and around middle, Suryakumar Yadav moves back and clips it towards short fine leg.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, short and on middle, KL Rahul punches it towards long on for one.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Glenn Maxwell gives this one some air again, full and on off, no turn this time, KL Rahul prods forward and plays for the turn but misses as Josh Inglis collects and breaks the stumps. The umpire sends it upstairs where UltraEdge shows nothing and KL Rahul's foot is also grounded.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, turns in again, KL Rahul opens the face and guides it wide of short third man, he wants the run but is sent back.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, turns in, KL Rahul uses his feet and tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, KL Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and on middle, shaping in, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it towards covers.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to the middle with India struggling at 178-5.
35.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! No need for a review this time! Josh Hazlewood hits that good length and just around off, angles in and then straightens after hitting the deck, Ravindra Jadeja is drawn forward as he looks to push it away without much footwork. As a result, he only manages to get a thin outside edge behind where Josh Inglis makes no mistake. India lose half their side now!
35.4 overs (0 Run) A slight appeal for caught behind, but turned down! This is on hard length and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja slashes at it but misses as the ball goes to the keeper where Josh Inglis collects it and feels there is an edge. Australia takes the review but UltraEdge shows nothing and they lose it.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around leg, KL Rahul pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) More Overthrows! This is full and around off, KL Rahul drills it wide of mid off where Marnus Labuschagne dives to his right to stop it, he then throws at the batter's end which results in two more extra runs.
35.1 overs (2 Runs) Buzzers! Josh Hazlewood nails the yorker, on middle, KL Rahul jams it out towards mid on, Jadeja sets off for the run but is sent back, Glenn Maxwell has a shy at the bowler's end but misses with no back up as the ball goes towards the third man region. Two runs taken.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.3 overs, India are 199/5. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.