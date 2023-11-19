India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
34.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR RAHUL! A gritty knock from him and when his team needed it the most. He will be crucial if India wants to get to a good total. This is short of a length and around off, KL Rahul taps it in front of point for one more.
34.4 overs (1 Run) This is on a hard length and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja stabs it towards mid on and scampers across for one.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Full again from Starc, on off, KL Rahul pushes it through covers for a run.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on middle, angling in, Ravindra Jadeja clips it towards mid on for a quick single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja cuts it hard but straight to backward point.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, KL Rahul uses his feet but works it straight to short mid-wicket again.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back again, on middle, KL Rahul pats it down towards short mid-wicket.
33.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on leg, turns in, KL Rahul misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards wide of fine leg. Two leg byes taken.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Short again from Head, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja cuts it towards deep point for a run.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, short and on leg, angling in, Ravindra Jadeja moves back and tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around leg, KL Rahul flicks it off the back foot towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja lets it go to the keeper. No signal from the umpire. A dot to to end the over!
32.5 overs (1 Run) Starc overpitches it this time, outside off, KL Rahul opens the face and squeezes it wide of sweeper covers for one.
32.4 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up and on middle, shaping in, Ravindra Jadeja knocks it off the inside half of the bat towards mid on for a run.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, KL Rahul punches it towards sweeper overs for a single.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Length again from Starc, on off too, KL Rahul dabs it towards point this time.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Mitchell Starc comes 'over the wicket and lands this on a good length, on off, angling in, KL Rahul stabs it towards short covers.
Drinks break! Australia continue to have India on the back foot in this final. Just when the Men in Blue were starting to breathe easy, Pat Cummins brought himself on and got the big fish. With only one recognised batter left in the shed in the form of Suryakumar Yadav, the Aussies will want to keep doing what they have done so far and keep the pressure on. With 18 overs remaining in the innings, India are going at 5.06 RPO but they cannot afford to lose another wicket here while trying to get a move on. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja must continue to knock it around and aim to change gears towards the back end of the innings. It will be Mitchell Starc to bowl after the break for Australia.
31.6 overs (1 Run) A googly now, full and on middle, turns in, KL Rahul eases it towards long on for one.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja drills it towards long on for another run.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, KL Rahul strides forward and pushes it through covers for a run.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and around leg this time, Ravindra Jadeja goes down and paddles it towards fine leg for a single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja flicks it straight to square leg.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and around off, Ravindra Jadeja stays back and steers it towards short third man.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Pat Cummins bowls this into the body of the batter, on leg, Ravindra Jadeja gets a bit cramped but manages to nudge it towards fine leg for one more.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off again, KL Rahul punches it towards sweeper covers for one.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Pat Cummins bangs this one into the pitch and around leg, Ravindra Jadeja controls his hook towards fine leg for a run.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Pat Cummins lands this on a hard length and on middle, angling in, Ravindra Jadeja tries to work it away but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
30.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on off, KL Rahul pushes it through covers for a single.
30.1 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and around off, KL Rahul stands tall and pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
