India vs Australia: World Cup 2023
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
29.6 overs (0 Run) An optimistic shout for caught behind and stumping but turned down!
29.5 overs (1 Run) Drifting in, full and on middle and leg, KL Rahul pushes it off the front foot towards long on and rotates the strike.
29.4 overs (0 Run) A bit quicker this time, on off, KL Rahul gets on the front foot again and drives it to cover.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up now, turning away, outside off, KL Rahul lunges forward and slices it to cover-point.
29.2 overs (1 Run) A drag down by Adam Zampa, googly, on off, Ravindra Jadeja does not go for the big shot and he is happy to punch it down to long on for a run.
29.1 overs (1 Run) 150 comes up for India! Bowls it flatter and shorter, skidding on, on off, KL Rahul hangs back and knocks it down to long off for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Directs another bumper but it is much straighter this time, at the batter, Ravindra Jadeja ducks underneath and lets it go. End of a successful over from Australia.
28.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looks to go short again but the line is down leg, Ravindra Jadeja gets inside the line and lets it go for a wide.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it into the wicket now and over middle, Ravindra Jadeja goes for the pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads before rolling to square leg.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja works this one off his toes to mid-wicket.
28.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Pat Cummins brings himself back on and strikes gold for Australia! Virat Kohli stands there in disbelief as the Narendra Modi Stadium is stunned into silence. Cummins bends his back and bangs it in short while taking pace off, over off and middle, Virat Kohli waits on the back foot and tries to play it fine to third man. The ball gets a bit big on him as he fails to get on top of the bounce. Ends up dragging it back onto the stumps as he plays with an angled back. Ravindra Jadeja is the new batter in for India.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Pace now and angling in at the hips, on a back of a length, KL Rahul gets a bit hurried but does well to take the bottom hand off and helps it to fine leg for one.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Starts his new spell by digging it in short, on off, slower as well, Virat Kohli waits for the ball to arrive and steers it down to third man for a single.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Short and sliding onto the pads, Virat Kohli flicks it off the back foot to the right of deep square leg but he has to settle for a single.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Slows it up even more and bowls it full, outside off, KL Rahul lunges forward and strokes it through covers for one.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Drops it short, on middle, Virat Kohli rocks back and whips it past the diving Glenn Maxwell at mid-wicket for a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) A googly again, full and turning in, Virat Kohli defends but gets an inside edge towards square leg.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, on middle, KL Rahul knocks it down the wicket where Adam Zampa fails to stop the ball with his right boot and concedes a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Dishes out the googly, full and on middle, KL Rahul reads it well and turns this one away to mid-wicket.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Skidding in, on off, KL Rahul opens the bat face and steers it wide of backward point for one more run.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller, on middle, clipped past mid-wicket by Virat Kohli for a run.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, KL Rahul steps out and knocks it past mid-wicket for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, on off, KL Rahul prods forward and keeps it out down the wicket.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever batting and India have a boundary after 97 balls! Tossed-up delivery but the line is a bit too straight, KL Rahul is quick to read it as he shuffles and paddles it past Josh Inglis. The ball has more than enough legs to trckile into the fine leg fence.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Short and turning in, on off and middle, KL Rahul plays it with the turn back towards Maxwell.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on middle, Virat Kohli drives it back to the bowler.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, KL Rahul dabs it wide of point and gets to the other end.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Turning away, short and on off, KL Rahul hangs back and pushes it back to the bowler.
25.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding! Floats it up, spining away, outside off, KL Rahul reaches out in front and smothers the spin before driving it through covers. David Warner covers good ground to his right and dives to save a couple of runs for his side.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Drifting in, on middle, short in length, tucked to mid-wicket by KL Rahul.
25.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Virat Kohli! Fifth consecutive fifty for the King! Time and time again, he has stood up for India and he is doing it again here in the final. Adam Zampa bowls it short now, on middle, Virat Kohli uses the depth of the crease and eases it down to long on for a single. The crowd get on up their feet but just a raise of the bat from Kohli as he knows the job is far from over yet.
