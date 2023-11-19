India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Strays down leg, fuller and slower, Virat Kohli glances it with the angle to fine leg and keeps the strike with a run. Another quite over passes by and still no boundaries hit in this partnership.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Dropped short by Glenn Maxwell, on off and middle, Virat Kohli punches to the left of the bowler where the mid-wicket fielder slides across to his left and denies the single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Much slower and fuller, on leg, KL Rahul gets forward and works it wide of mid-wicket for a run.
24.3 overs (0 Run) This is bowled short and around off, KL Rahul opts to stay back in his crease and pushes it to cover.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Drops it short now, on off, the ball keeps a tad low but Virat Kohli does well to keep it out and helps it wide of backward square leg for a single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, on middle and leg, Virat Kohli plays it with the turn to square leg.
23.6 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length with pace behind it, around off, KL Rahul checks his shot and stabs it to the left of the bowler. Another tidy over from Mitchell Marsh, only three runs off it.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Slides on the pads, on a full length, Virat Kohli prods forward and clips it in front of square for a single.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Shortens his length and bowls it over middle, KL Rahul hangs back and knocks it down to long on for one.
23.3 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller and pace taken off, on off, KL Rahul drives it with an angled bat back to the bowler.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Angling in on a back of a length, at the pads, Virat Kohli eases this one off his pads to deep backward square leg for a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Oh...close! Rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it on a good length, on middle, Virat Kohli goes for the clip but the ball comes back in. He gets an inside edge that lobs off the back pad but in front and to the right of Josh Inglis.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a short of a length, outside off, Virat Kohli uses the pace of the delivery and steers it down to third man for another single. Kohli and Rahul are still happy doing it in ones and twos.
22.5 overs (2 Runs) Loses his radar as he slips this one down leg, on a nagging length, Virat Kohli waits for the ball to arrive and flicks it between fine leg and deep square leg for a couple of runs.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, outside off, KL Rahul strides forward and works it with an open bat face to deep point for a run.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length now, around off, KL Rahul hops and punches it a bit wide of cover where Glenn Maxwell moves to his left and picks it up.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease on this occasion and rolls his fingers over the ball, full and on off, KL Rahul does well to play it late as he knocks it straight to cover.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his new spell from around the wicket and gets this one to tail in late, on a length, on middle and leg, KL Rahul gets his bat out in front and firms the drive to mid on.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Goes slightly fuller and slower, on middle, Virat Kohli presses forward and whips it towards Steven Smith at mid-wicket. Good start with the ball for Travis Head, just 2 runs off it.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Driftts a bit down leg, on a short length, KL Rahul lets the ball come to him and tickles it fine to fine leg for one more.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it short again, on middle, patted back to Travis Head by KL Rahul.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up again, outside off, KL Rahul shuffles a bit and plays it the turn down the ground. However, he can't get it past the diving fielder at straightish mid-wicket.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on off, KL Rahul leans on and knocks it back to the bowler.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off from around the wicket and bowls it short, on middle, Virat Kohli goes back in his crease and turns it to the right of mid-wicket for a single.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Continues to test the surface by bowling short, over middle, KL Rahul fetches it from chest height and pulls it along the ground to square leg. Another miserly over from Josh Hazlewood.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Into the wicket again by Josh Hazlewood, around off, Virat Kohli shapes to pull initially but changes his mand and glides it away past backward point. He wants to come back for the second but Mitchell Starc at third man, swoops in quickly and keeps it to one.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a hard length, on off and middle, a bit of inward movement, KL Rahul gets on his toes again and eases it out to deep point for one more.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Pace on now but a bit too straight, on a good length, on leg, Virat Kohli swivels and helps it down to fine leg for a single.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Digs it in short does Josh Hazlewood, at a slower pace, on off, KL Rahul controls the pull well by rolling his wrists and plays it to fine leg for one.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a nagging length, angling in, on middle and leg, KL Rahul hops to get on top of the bounce and pushes it to mid off.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.1 overs, India are 132/3. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.