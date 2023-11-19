India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) Another fuller one, takes pace off as well, Virat Kohli just turns it towards short mid-wicket.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Goes back to his fuller length, on the pads, KL Rahul clips it through backward square leg for one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, KL Rahul works it wide of short mid-wicket but the fielder moves to his left to gather it up.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and on middle again, KL Rahul steps across and tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Full again and on middle, KL Rahul knocks it towards mid off.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Mitchell Marsh begins with a fuller delivery, on off, Virat Kohli eases it towards long on for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, angling in, Virat Kohli uses his feet and clips it towards deep square leg for another run. Six singles in the over!
18.5 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up and on off, KL Rahul strides forward and drives it towards sweeper covers for one more.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off, Virat Kohli swats it in front of mid on and scampers across for one as the fielder also misses his shy at the bowler's end.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Josh Hazlewood goes with the same plan as his skipper and bangs in a bouncer now, on middle, KL Rahul pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for just another run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off again, Virat Kohli pushes it towards sweeper covers for a run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, KL Rahul punches it through cover-point for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Fires this one full and on middle, KL Rahul drills it wide of the bowler where Glenn Maxwell dives to his right but fails to stop it as the ball rolls towards long on. They cross.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery, fullish and on middle, KL Rahul stays back to block it down the pitch.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Glenn Maxwell continues with his shorter length, outside off, KL Rahul cuts it away through point for a couple of runs.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter once more from Maxi, on middle, turning in, KL Rahul pats it straight to short mid-wicket again.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Short again, on middle, angling in, KL Rahul tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and outside off, KL Rahul looks to cut but chops it down to the off side.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Pat Cummins ends the over with another bumper at 145.6 clicks, on middle, Virat Kohli once again ducks underneath it.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up, on off, Virat Kohli knocks it to the left of the bowler.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery from Cummins around leg, KL Rahul lets it come to him and hooks it towards fine leg for another run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Virat Kohli pulls it wide of square leg where this time David Warner dives to his left to stop it and only allows a run.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Pat Cummins bangs in another sharp bouncer, on middle, Virat Kohli ducks under it.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, KL Rahul pushes it wide of short covers where Marnus Labuschagne dives to his left to make a good stop. A single is taken.
Drinks break! Both teams have traded punches in the first 16 overs of the final but it will be Australia who will be happier with this start. Thanks to timely blows from Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins, the Aussies have the upper hand at the moment. With not much batting to come, Australia will continue to look for wickets and crush any hopes of an Indian recovery. As for India, they started well courtesy of Rohit Sharma but a couple of quick wickets have pegged them back. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are amidst a rebuilding phase and one of them, if not both, have to bat long to resurrect the Indian innings.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and around off, KL Rahul drives it through covers for one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker this time, another googly, skids through as well, KL Rahul stays in his crease and pushes it straight to short covers.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Adam Zampa bowls the googly now, on middle, turns in, Virat Kohli forces it down to long on for another run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, outside off, KL Rahul goes on the back foot and cuts it wide of sweeper covers for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Short again, quicker too, KL Rahul stays back and blocks it down the pitch.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Virat Kohli moves back and punches it through covers for a single.
