India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Saturday. Hardik twisted his ankle during India's match against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19. He did not take part in India's matches against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka, respectively.

"India's unbeaten start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has received a massive hit with news that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has failed to recover from his ankle injury and will miss the remainder of the tournament," the ICC said in a statement.

ICC's Event Technical Committee has approved pacer Prasidh Krishna's addition to the squad as Hardik's replacement.

"His place in India's squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna, with the inexperienced fast bowler parachuted into the playing group after being approved by the tournament's Event Technical Committee on Saturday," ICC's statement added.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager - Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager - Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

Earlier this week, India hammered Sri Lanka by 302 runs to qualify for the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup. After posting a mammoth total of 357/8, India bowled Sri Lanka out for a paltry total of 55.

India sit at the top of the points table with seven points in seven matches. They take on second-placed South Africa on Sunday.

India's Updated Squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

