As the ODI World Cup 2023 gets underway, England would be keen to defend their title, having won it with the narrowest of margins in 2019. Though not a part of England's World Cup squad, Stuart Broad has faith in the England team's ability to go the distance in the tournament. However, the team he arguably fears the most is that or Rohit Sharma's Indian side. Broad admitted that if India put their A-game on the table, it's going to be very tough to stop them.

"If England manage to retain their World Cup title, it will be a phenomenal effort but my overriding feeling is that if India play their perfect tournament, they are going to be very difficult to stop. Jos Buttler certainly has the team to challenge, one with the ability to post high totals, but I just think India, as hosts and the top-ranked ODI side, will be a hugely difficult proposition," Broad wrote in a column on Daily Mail.

"Contrast to England. Without sounding like I am giving them excuses, they have got a pretty tough draw, to be honest. They do not play two games in the same location, instead travelling from city to city. Others have the luxury of being able to book in somewhere for a week and play two games. They do not," the former England pacer further said.

Broad also gave his predictions for the semi-finalists. He feels Pakistan and England would be there alongside India. For the 4th team, Brod went in favour of New Zealand over Australia.

"As for the other semi-finalists? Pakistan will be a threat. Their bowling is full of natural wicket-takers and is their huge strength. In players like Babar Azam they have some high quality batters but Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi can blow opponents away," the 37-year-old further said.

"I'd then probably say New Zealand over Australia. Why? Because, New Zealand are the ultimate tournament team. Put their team sheets next to each other and you'd always lean towards the Aussies with Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, but New Zealand just find a way," Broad concluded.