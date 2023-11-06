Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday said the Eden Gardens track offered more turn in the afternoon when the South African spinners bowled, compared to the evening when Indian bowlers operated. He was speaking after India beat South Africa by 243 runs in a Cricket World Cup match. India's forever ‘Most Valuable Player' (MVP) himself left an impact on the game by scoring an unbeaten 29 not out and taking 5 for 33 but it was the peerless Kohli, who was adjudged the Player of the Match award for his record-equalling unbeaten 101.

If the only player, other than Rohit Sharma, who can make everyone laugh effortlessly, that is Ravindra Jadeja. With 110 impactful runs and 14 wickets, Jadeja is actually doing in this edition what Yuvraj Singh did in 2011.

"From the first day, I think like a captain but it is another thing that I am not the one. As an all-rounder, scoring 30-35 runs and being a partnership breaker, that's the role I have. I always try to give an impactful performance. And I never take fielding for granted. I can also miss a catch, so I am always prepared, that if I get a catch, I don't relax on the field. So, I just keep trying. Sometimes I do, sometimes I don't. But I keep trying," Ravindra Jadeja said.

For him, big wickets against Australia and South Africa and crucial runs against New Zealand matter a lot. "My rhythm has been good in the last few games and I am happy that I am able to contribute for the team in important games. I am delivering with both bat and ball. I will be more confident about my own game in the coming matches." But he also admitted that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have made the job easier for him.

"Whatever track you play on, if fast bowlers are getting a couple of wickets upfront, it becomes easier for the spinner because the new batters can't play shots straight up and spinner becomes more confident while varying speeds and using more subtle variations.

"So faster bowlers are giving 2-3 wickets or even more up-front. Hope we can continue like this in knock-outs.