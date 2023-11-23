After the Cricket World Cup final, which saw the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team lose to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday, one image that went viral on social media was that of Mitchell Marsh. In the photo, the Australian cricket team star could be seen putting his feet on the Cricket World Cup trophy. The action was criticised heavily on social media with many users suggesting that Marsh disrespected the trophy and the game with this gesture.

Indian cricket team star Mohammed Shami, India's highest wicket-taker at the Cricket World Cup, was not at all happy with the gesture.

"I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fights, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy," Mohammed Shami told reporters on Thursday.

n a candid chat, Shami revealed that he doesn't believe in checking the nature of the pitches beforehand. It's only when he goes out in the middle, that he likes to see what the surface has to offer.

"Generally, bowlers check the pitch after arriving at the ground. I never go close to the wicket because you will know how it behaves only when you bowl on it. Then why take the pressure? It's best to keep it simple, keep yourself relaxed, and only then you will perform better," Shami said in a chat with PUMA India.

Shami also spoke about his initial absence from India's playing XI in the Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. In fact, Shami missed the first 4 matches and was only selected following an injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

"When you sit out for four matches, you need to be mentally strong. Sometimes you are under pressure but when you see the team performing well and going in a good direction, it gives you satisfaction," he added.

Shami ended the World Cup 2023 campaign as the top wicket-taker, with 24 scalps in just 7 matches. He bagged a total of three 5-wicket hauls and a 4-for in the campaign.