All eyes of the Indian cricket team and the Pakistan cricket team fans are focused on just one match now at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The India vs Pakistan match is definitely one match that holds extra significance for the cricket. Winning this match gives the fans the bragging rights. It's similar this time too. India will face Pakistan in a Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Both India and Pakistan have won their two matches so far. However, there has been a huge contrast in forms between the captain of the side. While Rohit Sharma, in a match against Afghanistan, on Wednesday registered the fastest ODI World Cup ton by an Indian, Babar Azam has not been able to fire that much.

Pakistan pace great Shoaib Akhtar has a suggestion for Babar Azam.

"Big chasing win for Pakistan last night. Big chasing win for India tonight. Our opener & keeper did wonders. Now our captain has to show his power like India's captain did today. Aur hamaray bowlers bhaiyo, ab aap ki baari hai kuch kernay ki.... Ab bun gaya hai 14th ka match #IndiaVsPak super ho (T our bowlers, this is your time to shine. The India match has become super hot)," Shoaib Akhtar posted on X.

"Congratulations to Pakistan on winning. Our openers did well. Our young opener (Abdullah Shafique) did well and batted with determination. Our wicketkeeper (Mohammad Rizwan) fell and got cramps (smiles). With this same enthusiasm, we have to mover forward and make sure to beat India on the 14th," Akhtar can be heard as saying in the video.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Pakistan game, the Indian camp had reasons to smile on Thursday as Shubman Gill, recovering from dengue, was back in the nets, raising hopes of a return for Saturday's World Cup game against Pakistan. However, it can't be said with a degree of certainty whether the team would risk picking the recovering Gill for the 'Battle Royale'.

The 22-year-old has already missed the first two games against Australia and Afghanistan but there is a high chance of him making it to the playing XI for the marquee clash against the arch-rivals.

In fact, to facilitate a special net session for Gill ahead of the team's arrival in Ahmedabad, the Indian team released its left-arm throwdown expert Nuwan Seneviratne on Wednesday itself.

Gill arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium after 11 am and did some strides and sprints under the watchful eyes of team doctor Rizwan in the main arena before heading to the nets.

Keeping Shaheen Shah Afridi's left-arm in-dippers in mind, Gill focussed on tackling the 150 clicks-plus sidearm thunderbolts from the Sri Lankan specialist.

He also faced the net bowlers during an extended session.

Gill looked comfortable facing both throwdowns as well as the net bowlers.

For someone whose platelet count had dropped to 70000 only a few days ago and was in hospital on Sunday night, Gill's recovery has been exemplary.

However, it is understood that coach Rahul Dravid and the medical team will have a closer look at his Friday's session before taking a call.

The idea to train in intense heat was to check how his body responds to a game which starts at 2 pm, whether he would be able to withstand the heat and humidity immediately after a bout of dengue.