A fit-again pacer Hasan Ali hit the straps while likes of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and senior player Mohammed Rizwan had extended net sessions at Eden Gardens on the eve of their World Cup match against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Having suffered four defeats in a row, Pakistan face a must-win situation against Bangladesh here to keep their slender semi-final qualification hopes alive. Down with fever, Ali missed Pakistan's previous match against South Africa and in his absence Mohammad Wasim Junior impressed bowling at the death and returned with two wickets.

With Ali now receiving green light as far as his return to play is concerned, it remains to be seen if Pakistan will play both Ali and Wasim Junior to make it a four-pronged pace attack on a Eden strip which is conducive for seam bowling.

Dropping Mohammad Nawaz could be an option.

The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder was a big letdown bowling freebies against South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, who sealed their one-wicket win the other day at Chennai.

Skipper Babar was also seen fuming with Nawaz after he drifted down the leg to Maharaj, who hit it for a boundary to close in on the target.

Ali bowled in full tandem with the likes of their premier pace duo of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The batters looked focused against their reserve bowler Zaman Khan, who bowls with a Lasith Malinga-like slinging action.

Struggling Fakhar Zaman, who also pulled out with an injury, appeared fit along with Shadab Khan, who was substituted for concussions Leg-spinner Usama Mir became the first ever concussion substitute and returned with impressive figures of 2/45 from eight overs.

Earlier Pakistan's practice session in the afternoon was briefly interrupted when speakers suddenly started playing loud DJ music. Pakistan players soon objected the music as it was then stopped.

The likes of Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen Shah were also seen having a great time with the fans, obliging to selfies and autographs.