Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle expects star India batter Virat Kohli to dominate proceedings at the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on home soil. Kohli has been in stellar form with the bat since ending his century drought last year during the Asia Cup in UAE. He has score four tons across formats since then. The 34-year-old also hit two back-to-back centuries during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League season.

Gayle feels Kohli is in the right frame of mind, which makes him the player to watch out during the tournament.

"Tough times don't last long tough players last longer. Virat is tough mentally as well physically. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't go to this World Cup and dominate. As players, we always go through phases where things seem a bit dull and you need positive energy around to uplift yourself. Once we get back in the groove, we know how dangerous we can be.

"I know India have not won an ICC trophy in a long time and same is the case with us (West Indies). We last won in 2016. Pressure will be on India as they play at home as favourites," Gayle reckoned.

Will continue to play in franchise leagues

Advertisement

Gayle, who last played international cricket in 2021, has no immediate plans to announce his retirement. He would continue to play in leagues around the world, both professional and veteran events.

"I don't think there will be any international cricket from my point of view. After the World Cup (in 2021), I was supposed to have a farewell game. It did not happen. We have a new president in place, so I don't see it happening. But I have not made an announcement as yet.

"I am still active but won't be playing so often."

(With PTI Inputs)