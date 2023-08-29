The pre-sale window for the first lot of tickets for the high-voltage ICC World Cup 2023 match between Indian cricket team and Pakistan saw huge interest from fans on Tuesday. The ICC's ticketing partner 'Book My Show' opened its exclusive pre-sale window for the October 14 clash in Ahmedabad, but it was sold out within an hour. There will be another round of general sale for the India-Pakistan match on September 3, there is a chance that then also it would be a complete sell-out within hours, like it happened on Tuesday for all the Mastercard holders.

It couldn't be confirmed as to how many tickets were put online during the pre-sale window for all India matches and the warm-up games but news agency PTI has learnt that, after the sale opened at 6 pm IST, within an hour, all tickets on the day were exhausted. The 'Book My Show' website put a 'Sold Out' caption on the Pakistan game, which wasn't the case for the other eight India games.

"Today it was only for those who owned a Mastercard (credit or debit, India and international). Only two tickets per person was allotted and naturally, the tickets put on pre-sale were bought by fans within an hour. However it is expected that another round will happen on September 3. The best part is that Narendra Modi Stadium has 132,000 capacity, so reasonable number of tickets could be expected to be put on sale on September 3," a BCCI source told PTI.

However, unable to get tickets disappointed few fans.

This is the ticket booking system of the richest cricket board. What a shame!! @BCCI



Waited for more than 2 hours in the queue only for this stupidity of #bookmyshow ?? #ICCWorldCup2023 @icc @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/BzuqeOUAJQ — Artist Shubham Dogra (@artistshubham7) August 29, 2023

Lagtha hai match phele katham hoga Phir tickets milenge @bookmyshow #bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/X115HBYqR8 — Bharath seervi (@Bharathseervi44) August 29, 2023

What a scam!! Such a pathetic ticket booking system for ICC Cricket World Cup. Can't even book any ticket for any match of team India. We fans deserve better @BCCI #bookmyshow #WorldCup @bookmyshow @ICC @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/joSjjBSrRN — Artist Shubham Dogra (@artistshubham7) August 29, 2023

Worst ever experience of tickets booking with the #BookMyShow of the World cup matches. You can watch the video below, how disgusting is bookmyshow.@bookmyshow @BCCI @cricketworldcup If you don't want to sell the tickets don't do these all drama and play with our emotions #BCCI pic.twitter.com/cA1rqFpzwv — Pritesh More (@morepritesh20) August 29, 2023

The ICC is allowing only two tickets to be booked per person for all India games along with semi-final and final while for non-India games, four tickets per person could be booked.