England's defense of their Cricket World Cup crown hasn't gone as planned with the Jos Buttler-led side already out of the semi-finals race. England squared off against Netherlands in their penultimate match of the group stage on Wednesday, hoping to secure a place in the main draw of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After skipper Buttler won the toss and opted to bat, Dawid Malan got England off to a strong start, and completed his half-century off just 36 balls. Malan stitiched an 88-run partnership with Joe Root (28), before the latter was dismissed in a bizarre manner.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 21st over when Root tried to reverse-scoop Logan van Beek.

However, van Beek's back off a length delivery didn't bounce as much as Root had expected. As result, the ball went through his legs and crashed onto the stumps.

An England fan, who was sitting in the stands, was seen rubbing his eyes in disappointment.

Ben Stokes' attacking century was well complemented by the bowlers as England cantered to a 160-run win over the Netherlands on Wednesday to stay in the hunt for a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Though England and Netherlands are out of reckoning for the semifinals, the contest between the two lowest-placed sides gain significance when it comes to qualifying for the Champions Trophy as only the top seven teams from the ongoing showpiece will qualify for the event.

England's batting finally clicked as they posted 339 for 9 and then the bowlers did the rest, dismissing Netherlands for 179 in 37.2 overs.

The win took England to the seventh spot in the points table on account of better run rate.

The defending champions will take on Pakistan in their last match in Kolkata on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Stokes (108 off 83) initially provided the stability in the middle before opening up towards the end, while David Malan (87 off 74) got England off to a flier with his breezy knock during which he hit 10 fours and two sixes to power England to 339 for nine.

Stokes struck six fours and as many hits over the fence, while Chris Woakes too did his bit with a 45-ball 51.0