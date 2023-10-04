Sanju Samson has been the topic of several discussions among fans and experts alike after the wicket-keeper batter was left out of India's Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. He was a part of the Asia Cup 2023 squad as a back-up but he did not play any matches and had to return before the final against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the Cricket World Cup, India were in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala for their practice match against the Netherlands and there was a huge poster of Samson where the team was practicing. The cricketer posted the picture on his social media accounts along with a heartwarming message for his teammates - "With Team India @ Gods own country !!".

India's superstar cricketers endured a 3,400km (2,170 miles) cross-country journey to play a World Cup warm-up only for the match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

India were to face the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram, on the southern tip of India, but they were left kicking their heels due to torrential rain.

On Saturday, their scheduled game against defending champions England up in the north-eastern city of Guwahati was also washed out.

In total, the wet weather has so far forced three warm-up matches to be abandoned while three others have been rain-affected, leaving teams and players frustrated ahead of the tournament's start on Thursday.

The Netherlands have also had two washouts, including Saturday's match against Australia which ended in a no result when rain ended their chase in 14.2 overs.

That game was also played in Thiruvananthapuram, sparing the Dutch a fruitless trip to another venue.

However, the weather forecast for the rest of the week in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Dharamsala -- venues for first three days of the tournament -- is optimistic with sunshine instead of showers.

(With AFP inputs)