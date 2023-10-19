Shubman Gill announced his arrival in the Cricket World Cup 2023 as the youngster slammed a gritty fifty for the Indian cricket team during the match against Bangladesh on Thursday. Gill missed the first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan due to illness as he was reportedly suffering from dengue and on his return against Pakistan, he failed to set the stage on fire as he lost his wicket cheaply. However, against Bangladesh, he looked in fine touch as he dominated proceedings against the Bangladesh bowlers and ended up scoring 53 off 55 deliveries. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar was in attendance at the MCA Stadium in Pune during the match and her celebrations following Gill's half-century have gone viral on social media.

India won the match by seven wickets as Virat Kohli scored his 48th ODI ton. Earlier, as has been the case with each of India's opponents in the World Cup so far, scoring runs against arguably the best bowling attack in the competition proved a big ask for Bangladesh too, who managed a modest 256/8 on a batting-friendly surface in Pune on Thursday.

Sara Tendulkar clapping after Shubman Gill's two sixes.

In fact, Bangladesh squandered a terrific start which had them placed formidably at 90 for no loss after 14 overs, but India's bowling once again came to fore on a featherbed here, despite the hosts lacking all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who hobbled off the field having twisted his ankle.

Sara Tendulkar cheering Shubman Gill's boundary.

India lost Pandya as early as in the ninth over, when he tried to stop a straight drive off Litton Das' bat with his right foot and fell on the ground. Pandya received initial treatment on the field but as he began moving to his bowling mark, it became clear he would not continue and left the field subsequently.

The BCCI informed later that Pandya had been taken for scans, and former England captain Nasser Hussain said on air he would be available to bat in the second innings, but an official confirmation on that was awaited.

With all options at his perusal, the fact that Rohit Sharma chose Virat Kohli to complete the injured Pandya's over — with India still in search of first breakthrough — showed how assured India are with their bowling attack is in this competition.

Kuldeep Yadav provided the first breakthrough and Ravindra Jadeja the second, as it was India all the way with Bangladesh going at under five runs per over after a robust beginning.

In fact, Jadeja's was the standout performance with the all-rounder producing a measly 10-0-38-2 and a superb diving catch to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim.

But the initial exchanges belonged to the young Tanzid Hasan, who struck a dazzling maiden fifty scoring 51 off 43 balls (5x4s, 3x6s). Litton Das made 82-ball 66 (7x4s), whereas Rahim's 38 and a late charge from Mahmudullah (46, 36 balls, 3x4s, 3x6s) brought the Tigers their runs.

With no assistance from the surface, the task to make early inroads with the new ball appeared challenging even though Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) found some movement in the air.

After a watchful start Das took on Mohammed Siraj (2/60) in the sixth over, hitting two fours to get a move on and Tanzid pulled Bumrah over fine leg for the first six of the innings in the next.

The Bangladesh openers immediately pressed on the scoring rate as 53 runs came off the last five overs in the powerplay.

(With PTI inputs)