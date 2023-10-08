India started their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on a positive note by defeating multiple time champions Australia in Chennai. At first, Australia were dismissed for 199, with Indian spinners starring with a brilliant show. Then India's chase started in the most horrible way as Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for ducks. However, Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) stitched a 150-plus run stand to only only pull India out of danger but ensure that the hosts reach the 200-run target in 41.2 overs.

However, despite the win, India are not among the top four nations after the first round of matches. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is in the fifth spot. New Zealand are topping the list. Pakistan are in the third spot while Bangladesh are at the fourth spot.

Talking about the game, India beat Australia by six wickets to begin their ICC World Cup campaign on a positive note in Chennai on Sunday. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul powered India's chase of 200 after the home team lost three wickets with just two runs on the board. Thanks to Kohli and Rahul's 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket, India completed the task in 41.2 overs.

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 199 following a disciplined effort with the ball.

Captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss but things didn't go as planned for the visitors, who were reeling at 119 for five in the 30th over.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/38) did the bulk of the damage with his middle over blows.

Steven Smith top-scored for the Aussies with 46 off 71 balls, while David Warner made 41 from 52 balls.

Brief scores: Australia: 199 all out in 49.3 overs (Steven Smith 46, David Warner 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/38, Kuldeep Yadav 2/42, Jasprit Bumrah 2/35).

India: 201/4 in 41.2 overs (Virat Kohli 85, KL Rahul 97 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/38).

