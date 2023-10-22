In a rare occurrence, the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand was interrupted due to dense fog at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. Chasing a target of 274, India were 100 for two in 15.4 overs when dense fog descended at the ground, resulting in poor visibility and forcing the umpires to stop the match. Players from both teams had to go off the field for a brief period. Virat Kohli (7 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (21 not out) were unbeaten at the crease during the break, with the hosts still needing 174 runs in 34.2 overs for win.

As bad weather interrupted proceedings in Dharamsala, fans flooded social media with hilarious memes.

Hamare yaha to fogg chal raha hai..

Got real pic.twitter.com/7nULiGjJUS — Ashhad Khan (@ashhadkhan442) October 22, 2023

India were in control of the chase against New Zealand. They were 168/3 in 30 overs.

Earlier, sent into bat, Daryl Mitchell (130 off 127 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (75 off 87 balls) rescued New Zealand after a poor start, sharing 159 runs off 152 balls for the third wicket.

Shami (5/54) was the star with the ball for India while the other pacers, Jasprit Bumrah (1/45) and Mohammed Siraj (1/45), also played their part well.

India had a rare ordinary day in the field and were guilty of dropping three catches. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was the most expensive bowler but got the important wickets of Tom Lathan and Glenn Phillips.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)