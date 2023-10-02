The ODI World Cup 2023 is just around the corner and the fans are eager to witness the biggest cricket battle. All the ten teams are ready to give their best and fight for the coveted ICC trophy. Five-time champions Australia will be opening their World Cup campaign against hosts India on October 8 in Chennai. The Pat Cummins-led side had a tough year in terms of ODI cricket as they played 11 matches and lost six of them. However, they will now aim to deliver to strong performance in search of their sixth title. With the likes of David Warner, Steve smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Australia are one of the top contenders of the trophy.

World Ranking

3

Match Schedule

October 08: v India at Chennai

October 12: v South Africa at Lucknow

October 16: v Sri Lanka at Lucknow

October 20: v Pakistan at Bengaluru

October 25: v Netherlands at New Delhi

October 28: v New Zealand at Dharamsala

November 04: v England at Ahmedabad

November 07: v Afghanistan at Mumbai

November 11: v Bangladesh at Pune

Squad

Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Leading run-scorer in the squad

David Warner: 6,397 runs; highest score 179; average 45.04; Hundreds 20; Fifties 31

Leading wicket-taker in the squad

Mitchell Starc: 220 wickets; best bowling 6-28; average 22.23

Previous World Cup appearances

1975: Runners-up

1979: Group stage

1983: Group stage

1987: Champions

1992: Round-robin stage

1996: Runners-up

1999: Champions

2003: Champions

2007: Champions

2011: Quarter-finals

2015: Champions

2019: Semi-finals

(With AFP Inputs)