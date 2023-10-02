Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia's Squad, Match Schedule, Top Performers
Five-time champions Australia will be opening their World Cup campaign against hosts India on October 8
The ODI World Cup 2023 is just around the corner and the fans are eager to witness the biggest cricket battle. All the ten teams are ready to give their best and fight for the coveted ICC trophy. Five-time champions Australia will be opening their World Cup campaign against hosts India on October 8 in Chennai. The Pat Cummins-led side had a tough year in terms of ODI cricket as they played 11 matches and lost six of them. However, they will now aim to deliver to strong performance in search of their sixth title. With the likes of David Warner, Steve smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Australia are one of the top contenders of the trophy.
World Ranking
3
Match Schedule
October 08: v India at Chennai
October 12: v South Africa at Lucknow
October 16: v Sri Lanka at Lucknow
October 20: v Pakistan at Bengaluru
October 25: v Netherlands at New Delhi
October 28: v New Zealand at Dharamsala
November 04: v England at Ahmedabad
November 07: v Afghanistan at Mumbai
November 11: v Bangladesh at Pune
Squad
Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Leading run-scorer in the squad
David Warner: 6,397 runs; highest score 179; average 45.04; Hundreds 20; Fifties 31
Leading wicket-taker in the squad
Mitchell Starc: 220 wickets; best bowling 6-28; average 22.23
Previous World Cup appearances
1975: Runners-up
1979: Group stage
1983: Group stage
1987: Champions
1992: Round-robin stage
1996: Runners-up
1999: Champions
2003: Champions
2007: Champions
2011: Quarter-finals
2015: Champions
2019: Semi-finals
(With AFP Inputs)