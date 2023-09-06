Cricket Australia has announced its ODI World Cup 2023 squad that will be led by Pat Cummin. Senior players like Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, etc. have all been picked but there was no place for Marnus Labuschagne. Even the big-hitting middle-order batter Tim David couldn't find a spot in the roster. In comparison to the 18-member preliminary squad that Australi had earlier announced, all-rounder Aaron Hardie, pacer Nathan Ellis and young spinner Tanveer Sangha were the players to miss out.

Looking at the squad, it is clear that pacer Sean Abbott is preferred over Nathan Ellis for the final spot in the squad as back-up pacer. The spin pairing of Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa received the nod from the selectors.

Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are the two wicket-keeper batters in the squad. There's no doubt that Carey will be the first choice after his superlative show in the last World Cup in England and Wales in 2019.

Presenting your 15-player men's provisional squad for the 2023 World Cup!



The final 15-player squad will be confirmed later this month #CWC23

"Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are on track in their return to play programs. All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India," Bailey said.

"There are eight one-day matches still to play in South Africa and India before the final squad is due to be declared. They are followed by two World Cup practice games, which offers plenty of opportunity to continue the build for the tournament."

Australia World Cup squad:Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.