The ODI World Cup 2023 in India is less that two months away but the hosts' team combination is nowhere close to being sorted. Much like the 2019 World Cup, the one slot which is bothering India is the No. 4 slot. No batter has succeeded in settling into the vital number four slot in the Indian ODI team since the retirement of Yuvraj Singh, captain Rohit Sharma said on Thursday, raising serious concerns before the World Cup. With the 50-over World Cup less than two months away, India are struggling to find a batter for the No. 4 slot, something that has also troubled them in the previous edition in 2019 in England.

Shreyas Iyer, who is on a comeback trail after a long injury layoff, did well in his 20 matches at No. 4, scoring 805 runs at 47.35 with two centuries and five fifties.

"Look, No. 4 has been an issue for us for a long time. After Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), nobody has come and settled themselves in. But, for a long period of time, Shreyas (Iyer) has actually batted at No. 4 and he has done well — his numbers are really good," Rohit told reporters on the sidelines of a La Liga event here.

"Unfortunately, injuries have given him a bit of trouble; he has been out for a while and that is honestly what has happened in the last 4-5 years. A lot of these guys have got injured and you will always see a new guy coming and playing there," he said.

The India captain said the percentage of injuries to players in key positions has hampered the team in the longer run.

Advertisement

"The percentage of injuries that have happened in the last 4-5 years, it is massive. When the players get injured or are not available, you try doing different things with different players — that is what I have to say about No. 4," he said.

"Even before, when I was not the captain, I was watching no? There were so many guys who came in and went out. But injuries kept them away or they were not available or someone lost form," Rohit added.

With PTI inputs