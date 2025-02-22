Sarfaraz Ahmed took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about Pakistan's historic Champions Trophy triumph in 2017. The former skipper backed the current Pakistan side to successfully defend the title on their home turf in the ongoing edition of the marquee event, reported Geo News. After nearly three decades, a global cricket event returned to Pakistani soil, and Sarfaraz is upbeat about Pakistan's chances of defending the title. "We hope Pakistan will successfully defend their crown on home soil," Sarfaraz said in a video posted by the ICC on Instagram.

Pakistan's title defence began with the high-profile clash against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi. When the situation demanded a fearless approach from Pakistan's premier batters, their policy to adopt a defensive route saw the hosts surrender to a 60-run defeat in front of their home crowd.

After the hosts and the home fans savoured the bitter taste of defeat, Pakistan will need to up the ante and fight to keep their campaign alive against their most fierce rival, India, on Sunday in Dubai.

If the Men in Green maintain their shambolic run against India, they will need plenty of permutations and combinations to work in their favour and keep their campaign alive.

"Any India vs Pakistan game is always a pressure encounter. The hype surrounding that match is always greater than any other fixture," Sarfaraz said ahead of Sunday's blockbuster clash.

Notably, during Pakistan's successful run in 2017, they started their campaign with a defeat but went on to win four games on the trot to return home with the coveted trophy in hand. Sarfaraz recalled their special victory over India in the final and said that memory would stay safe with him.

"I had just requested the boys to let me lift the Champions Trophy for a moment, and then everyone can join in. It's a great moment, and these moments are safe in my memory bank. Whenever the date of 18th June comes, these cherished memories are recalled," he said.

"When we all got together for a while back, we were just reminiscing and wondering how time has flown by so quickly after winning the ICC Champions Trophy for Pakistan," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)