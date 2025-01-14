Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Tuesday unveiled the iconic 'white jackets' -- a badge of honour adorned by champions -- for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held from February 19. The 50-over tournament will be played in Pakistan and the UAE. With just over a month left for the tournament, the ICC paid tribute to the 'white jackets' with a promo video featuring Akram, who asks fans across the globe to join the "journey of the champions". The tournament will witness the top eight teams battle it out in 15 matches across 19 days in an intense and all-out showdown from February 19 to March 9.

The teams will not only vie for the Champions Trophy but also for the coveted white jackets.

Akram highlighted in the promo video that the jackets embody the relentless pursuit for tactical brilliance, and a legacy that inspires generations. Winning the white jacket signifies the journey of putting it all on the line for victory.

"The ICC Men's Champions Trophy represents the best of the best and the unveiling of the white jacket, which symbolizes greatness, will now build the excitement of the event across the global cricket community," said the legendary left-arm fast bowler in a press release.

"Next month's Champions Trophy will see the strongest team win the tournament, as every game is a pressure game and there is no chance for any team to have a break."

