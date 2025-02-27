Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram recently met India's young batter Abhishek Sharma during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Following India's win over Pakistan in the Group A encounter, a video of their meeting went viral where Akram was seen praising the youngster. “Amazing innings. I saw that innings. Keep it up. This is the start… Keep your head down and keep performing. All the best," Akram said in the video. Recently, the legend opened up about the meeting and said that he initially did not recognise Abhishek. However, when he introduced himself, Akram realised who he is and he had some kind words for the batter who slammed a brilliant ton in the England series.

"Look, I met him in Dubai. I was in the DP World Box. I didn't recognise him first. This young boy came up to me and said 'I am Abhishek Sharma'. I said wahi 'Abhishek jisne maar maar k England ka dumba banaya'," Akram said on Ten Sports.

"I said 'well done beta'. He's a very good-looking boy. I have seen a couple of clips of his batting. I think he has got a very bright future. I gave him only one piece of advice: I said this is just the start, think you have to play for another 15-20 years for your country," he added.

Akram mentioned the 37-ball century scored by Abhishek in the series against England and even compared him to the explosive Shahid Afridi.

"The kind of talent that he has, I believe he is also a very good fielder. What a player and what an innings. A 37-ball hundred. I had heard of Boom boom Afridi and now this."

Wasim Akram further said, 'I have seen his innings, and I think he is an excellent hard-hitting batsman. He just needs to keep focusing on his game.."