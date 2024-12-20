Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir welcomed the hybrid model of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be hosted by Pakistan, noting that even if the Indian-Pakistan match "happens on the moon, fans will find a way". In an exclusive interview with Cricket Predicta, Amir also said that the governing body of the sport acted lazily on the matter of the Champions Trophy, saying that the deadlock should have been resolved sooner. In the first major decision under the chairmanship of Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally put an end to the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights issue, deciding that the upcoming event will be played in Pakistan along with another neutral venue. Also, the hybrid model has been decided for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle which will be held in India or Pakistan.

Amir welcomed the hybrid model of Champions Trophy 2025 and expressed his joy over the contest between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Speaking to Sunil Yash Kalra, founder of Cricket Predicta, Amir said, "As a cricketer, I welcome this announcement of the India vs Pakistan match on Champions Trophy 2025 in a neutral venue (as per hybrid model). Even if this contest of India and Pakistan happens on the moon, fans will find a way."

Amir also went on to add, "I welcome the fact that the match between India and Pakistan is taking place. The significance lies in the match itself, not the venue. I am happy, and I am sure all those who want to see this iconic clash will be happy too."

He also said that while he is pleased as a cricketer that a decision on the Champions Trophy has been taken, but he expressed disappointment with ICC's approach.

"They have scheduled tournaments until 2031, so why did the work on the Champions Trophy 2025 only begin two months ago? ICC has acted very very lazy (over delays in dealing with the Champions Trophy). ICC should have gotten into the act to resolve this deadlock sooner since the calendar is set years in advance. It is necessary to have a match between India and Pakistan, everyone is waiting for the match between India and Pakistan, including me." he added.

Matches between India and Pakistan in ICC tournaments from 2024 to 2027 will be held at neutral venues. This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

It was also announced that the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.

The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be confirmed soon, with Pakistan aiming to defend the title they won in 2017, beating India in the final.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

