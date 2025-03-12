Pakistan began the Champions Trophy 2025 as the defending champions, but they never lived up to the tag. In fact, they were one of the first teams to be knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025, a tournament that they were hosting. The capitulation that Pakistan had, led to widespread criticism. From lack of intent in the players to zero planning by the Pakistan Cricket Board, none were spared. Even nineties' stars faced criticism. The 90s was a time when Pakistan won the World Cup and notched some memorable wins.

However, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez recently said that from the mid-nineties to the mid-2000s, the team did not win anything and hence the future generations were not inspired enough.

“They didn't win an ICC event – they lost in 1996, 1999, and 2003. We reached one final and lost that badly. As stars, as players, they were the mega superstars. But then they couldn't inspire us by winning an ICC event,” Hafeez said.

"I am a huge fan of those who played in the 1990s, but when it comes to legacy, they left nothing for Pakistan.”

Pakistan pace bowling great Wasim Akram did not take such comments kindly.

"I have lots to say about people who have been saying all this. But I don't want to give them attention. Woh meri zindagi se nikal chuke hai, unke naam bhi nahi lena chahiye (These people have left my life, shouldn't even utter their names)," Wasim Akram said in Dressing Room Show.

Earlier, Waqar Younis also replied to Hafeez's attack on the legacy of 1990s and early 2000s stars. Sharing his and another Pakistan great Wasim Akram's stats on social media, Waqar wrote "90's KA LONDA (Boys of 90s)". He also mentioned the number of Tests and ODI matches played and wickets taken by the duo.

The Pakistan cricket team finished its campaign at Champions Trophy 2025 on an embarrassing note. While the side failed to win first two of its matches against New Zealand and India, it shared points with Bangladesh in its final game of the tournament. The eventual result saw Mohammad Rizwan and co. finish at the bottom spot in the Group A table with one point and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.087.