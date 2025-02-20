Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the upcoming Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday is going to be the "mother of all battles". The veteran commentator added the team that will perform better under pressure has the chance of winning the blockbuster encounter. "It is the mother of all battles. There's nothing bigger than this. I think it's the tension that holds everybody together. When 150 crore people expect a win from you, they will never swallow a defeat. There is a culture of retribution. This game is played more between the ears than between the hands - it's a psychological battle. There's plenty of nervous energy floating around, but the side that converts it into positive energy is the side that will win," Sidhu said on a special episode of JioHotstar's Greatest Rivalry Returns.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also shared his thoughts on the blockbuster match and remembered his first experience of playing against Pakistan in 2003.

"It's one of the greatest ODI games I've played. My friend Shahid Afridi welcomed me with a lot of ‘kind words' in that game. That was when I truly understood what the India-Pakistan rivalry meant. Watching it on TV was one thing, but playing in it was completely different. I remember the immense pressure, but performing well in that game gave me the confidence to become a better player in the future," he said.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi added on the incident and revealed what happened in that match.

"Yuvraj was young at the time, just finding his place in the team. We had the opportunity to play alongside legends like Inzamam-ul-Haq bhai and Wasim Akram bhai, who taught us how to fight on the ground, how to win matches, and how to unsettle the opposition," he said.

"Our seniors used to tell us, ‘Show the opposition your eyes. Put pressure on them.' But Yuvraj is the son of a Sardar - he doesn't take pressure. He came in with confidence, and despite everything we said, he focused on his batting and handled it very well," the former all-rounder added.

Adding on to the rivalry with India, Afridi termed it a "golden opportunity" for youngsters to shine in the match.

"For a cricketer, an India-Pakistan match is a golden opportunity, especially for youngsters. It was always my dream. Before a match, I couldn't sleep at night - I would think about my performance and how I couldn't afford to miss this chance. Even if I hadn't performed in the last five or six matches, if I did well in an India-Pakistan game, everything would be forgiven. That's how big this rivalry is," he said.

Yuvraj added, "No matter the format, an India-Pakistan game always feels like a final- whether it's a group match, a semifinal, or the championship itself. The pressure is immense. You don't want to lose because it sets the tone for the tournament. Winning builds momentum and confidence. I remember the last time I played in the Champions Trophy, we beat Pakistan in the first game, but they beat us in the final. So, nothing is guaranteed. But starting with a win on such a big stage, with the whole world watching, is crucial."

Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in the tournament opener while India are taking on Bangladesh in their opening match in Dubai.

