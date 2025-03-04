As India and Australia arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for semi-final match in the ICC Champions Trophy there is much excitement amongst the fans who have come out in numbers to show their support for Team India. One enthusiastic fan shared, "We are very excited... I feel this is India's payback time to Australia... So, we want to support and cheer for India... I feel India has a good balance, so I can't pinpoint one player, but I am sure all 11 players are very strong."

Young fan Kartika echoed the sentiments, saying, "I am very excited... I feel Australia is the second-best team after India..." indicating her confidence in India's chances.

Another fan, Garry, expressed his optimism while acknowledging the challenge, stating, "We are looking forward to it. It won't be an easy game. Against Australians is never easy. But we are quite optimistic about today..."

Alexis, a younger fan, noted, "Very excited. I don't know who is going to win. Whoever does better is going to win... Virat Kohli is composed and calm. He is not aggressive... and sledging like Australians are," emphasizing Kohli's leadership qualities.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first semi-final between India and Australia in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla asserted that when both teams have faced each other in the sport, the cricket fans have witnessed a "fantastic match."

Ravindra Jadeja's wife and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA, Rivaba Jadeja, said that she is confident that the Rohit Sharma-led side will emerge as winners against the Men in Yellow.

"Definitely we are going to win this match because a very interesting rivalry in cricket, right after India vs Pakistan, is India vs Australia. We have witnessed from a couple of years that India vs Australia matches are very thrilling. Not just me; Cricket lovers across India are confident that we will definitely cross the hurdle of the semi-final. Good luck to Team India," she said.

