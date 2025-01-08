The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to begin in Karachi, Pakistan on February 19, which is about 40 days away. The tournament is being played in a hybrid format, with India playing all its matches (knockout rounds included if it qualifies) in Dubai. However, the state of the three stadiums in Pakistan where the matches will be held - Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi - is disappointing, stated a report. In one of the stadiums, even the plaster work is not complete.

"It is a very disappointing picture. All three stadiums are far from ready and it's not renovation or refurbishment, but proper construction which is underway. There is so much work left with seats, floodlights, facilities and even the outfield and playing surfaces," a source was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"The weather is not ideal for construction and finishing work to happen at a rapid pace. At Gadaffi, even the plaster work isn't completed yet. And most of the time is taken by finishing work because we are talking about dressing rooms etc. They just can't be random rooms/enclosures for an ICC event. ICC has a checklist which needs to be met. National Stadium has decided to not completely finish the new enclosure because there is no time."

Generally, the norm is that the host countries of any international event hands over the venues to the International Cricket Council (ICC) much in advance so that they do the quality check and make necessary arrangements.

"It's a no-brainer on what would happen if PCB misses deadlines and venues don't meet ICC checklist. Tournament can't be played at semi-ready venues. The next week will give more clarity on the future but PCB and ICC together need to pull off a miracle," the report stated.

Gaddafi Stadium (yesterday)

Finishing deadline 25 January #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/JcI32tZZ3K — Sohail Imran (@sohailimrangeo) January 7, 2025

However, according to a report in IANS, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it has decided to relocate the upcoming men's ODI tri-series to Lahore and Karachi, as the venues are nearing the completion of significant upgrades ahead of hosting 2025 Champions Trophy matches.

The tri-series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa alongside Pakistan, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan. But the PCB said given the advanced stage of preparations at Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium, it will host the tri-series in these two venues.

In a detailed update, the PCB has assured the fans, spectators and media that all upgradation work was progressing on schedule in both venues and will be completed before or around the set deadlines.