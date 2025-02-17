The much-awaited Champions Trophy 2025 starts on Wednesday with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. While India will play its matches in Dubai (knockouts included if it qualifies), most matches will be played in Pakistan. For the country, this is the first major ICC event that it will host after the 1996 World Cup and Pakistan Cricket Board is desperate to provide a unique experience to all. The build-up to the Champions Trophy 2025 saw reports claiming that the stadium work would be delayed. However, much of that fear has subsided.

Pakistan looks set to host the Champions Trophy. In the midst of this, according to a report in Samaa TV, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has declined an offer to be seated in a $400, 000 VIP box (INR 3.47 crore) at the Dubai stadium where the India vs Pakistan will be played on February 23. Instead, the report claims that he has decided to sit in the general enclosure and told authorities to sell the tickets of the VIP box to boost revenue.

Recently, in an interview to The Indian Express, Mohsin Naqvi told how they have invested much to upgrade the stadium in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

"Our stadiums last underwent significant renovations for the 1996 World Cup. Since then, the global cricketing landscape has evolved tremendously. We recognised that this event was an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's ability to host top-tier international cricket, ensuring that our facilities meet the highest global standards for players, officials, and fans alike. The dedication and expertise of our workforce have been instrumental in transforming Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium Karachi into world-class venues," he said.

"While financial details remain confidential, it is important to note that the PCB has made a significant investment in upgrading our cricket infrastructure. This has been fully funded by the PCB without any external grants and it will strengthen Pakistan's cricketing ecosystem."

Naqvi added that plans are in place to provide top-notch security to the teams in Pakistan.

"As with any ICC event, the host nation must submit a comprehensive security plan for review by ICC security experts and representatives from participating countries. Our security plan was presented to the ICC Board in October 2024 and received unanimous approval. This plan ensures that all necessary protocols are in place to provide a safe and seamless experience for teams, officials, and spectators alike," he said.