Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has extended his support to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not accepting the hybrid model for next year's Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played in Pakistan. The veteran all-rounder has blamed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for 'intertwining politics with sports' and called for ICC to 'uphold fairness and assert their authority'. The ICC Board meeting is set to take place on Friday to decide the schedule of the marquee tournament. The BCCI has told ICC that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to the Indian government's disallowance. However, the PCB is reluctant to host the entire tournament in Pakistan, leaving the future of the Champions Trophy uncertain.

Afridi added that Pakistan have travelled to India five times since the Mumbai terror attacks that deteriorated the relations of the neighbouring countries.

"By intertwining politics with sports, the BCCI has placed international cricket in a precarious position. Fully support the PCB's stance against the hybrid model - especially since Pakistan (despite security concerns) has toured India five times, including a bilateral white-ball series, post-26/11. It's time for the ICC and its Board of Directors to uphold fairness and assert their authority," Afridi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted across three venues in Pakistan over February and March next year. But India, who have not toured Pakistan since 2008, told the ICC that their government had not permitted them to travel to Pakistan for the event earlier this month.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has insisted that the PCB remains "clear" in its view on hosting the Champions Trophy, and added that "it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here".

"Our stance is very clear. I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Naqvi said during a press conference held at the Gaddafi Stadium.

"Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved," Naqvi said multiple times. "But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here," he added.

