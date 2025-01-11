Pakistan batter Saim Ayub on Saturday completed his assessments with orthopaedic surgeons in London for his ankle injury, but it will require a week to know if he can play in the next month's ICC Champions Trophy. Saim was examined by two noted orthopedic surgeons in London, Dr David Redfern and Dr Lucky Jeyaseelan. A source close to Saim said the Pakistan Cricket Board is very keen on having Saim fit in time for the Champions Trophy game against India on February 23 in Dubai.

“Even if the doctors say he will not have recovered from his injury in time for Pakistan's opening CT game against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi but he could be fit for the India game, the selectors and PCB are willing to take the risk,” the source said.

He said Saim had been sent to London for consultations with specialists even after he was initially advised a six-week rest for his ankle injury because the PCB is very keen to see him fit for the marquee event and particularly the India match.

The PCB will get final reports and advice from the specialists by next week on Saim's recovery process and time but after initial examination they have ruled out any invasive or non-invasive surgery to set the ankle right.

“Their findings are that Saim can recover from his injury through physiotherapy, medication and rest but how long a rehab period they suggest will be known next week,” he said.

For the time being, the PCB will include Saim in the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy as the selectors have until February 12 to make changes in it and finalise their 15-member squad.

Saim will remain in London until next week to find out if he can rehab in Lahore at the PCB's high performance centre or can get better care in London itself. PTI Corr UNG 7/21/2024

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)