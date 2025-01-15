Pakistan selectors have decided to include opener Saim Ayub, who is recuperating from a right ankle injury, in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy beginning next month. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not disclosed the squad officially but it contains most of the premier stars such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Nasim Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan. An insider said the selectors included Saim as they feel even if he is not recovered in time to play the ICC showpiece he can be replaced by another player.

Changes to the preliminary squad can be made until February 13.

Saim is presently in London on PCB expenses and final reports of the examination done by two high-profile orthopaedic sports surgeons are awaited.

“The reason for Saim still remaining in London is if the doctors recommend, he can do his rehabilitation with them there and the doctors can also keep a close watch on his progress.

“But if the doctors inform the board this week, on the basis of the final test results, that he can rehabilitate in Lahore, Saim will return to the High Performance Centre here,” the insider said.

He said assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and the team physio, who had gone to London with Saim, have joined the Pakistan team in Multan ahead of the first Test against the West Indies from January 17.

The selectors are hoping the young southpaw can recover from his injury in time for the Champions Trophy because he has proven himself to be the most improved and consistent ODI batter in recent times.

His two hundreds in the three-match one-day series in South Africa showcased Saim's growing reputation as a fluent and quick scoring opener.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)