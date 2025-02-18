As Pakistan prepare to host its first ICC event in 29 years, the legendary batter Muhammad Yousuf has expressed his excitement and confidence in the national team's ability to perform well on home soil. The Champions Trophy, which kicks off with Pakistan's clash against New Zealand at Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday, is a significant moment for both the country and its cricketing future. Yousuf praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its remarkable effort in renovating all the stadiums in record time, saying it was a testament to the board's dedication to improving the sport. “I am very excited like any Pakistani. After 29 years, Pakistan is hosting an ICC event,” Yousuf told Samaa TV.

"Kudos to the PCB for the way they renovated all the stadiums in six months. If Pakistan reaches the final, they will play at home. I hope Pakistan cricket plays exactly the way the PCB has worked to prepare the stadiums.”

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the tournament, Yousuf remains realistic about Pakistan's challenges, recognising New Zealand and India as the two most balanced teams in the competition. He highlighted New Zealand's strength in subcontinent conditions, with a solid top order, a well-rounded spin attack, and quality fast bowlers.

“New Zealand looks like the most balanced side. They have a good side as per the subcontinent conditions. They have three quality fast bowlers and good spinners. They have a solid top six in batting. The wicketkeeper is an all-rounder; they have two spin-bowling all-rounders,” said Yousuf.

India, too, are seen as a formidable opponent, but Yousuf believes Pakistan has the advantage of playing on home turf, which could prove to be a crucial factor. “India, too, have a balanced side. Pakistan have the edge because they are playing in home conditions. But they have to play calculated cricket in the tournament.”

Reflecting on Pakistan's recent performances, Yousuf offered some valuable advice to the team. "We have played on turning wickets recently. We need to play in the gaps against the spinners. Rotate the strike and play fewer dots. We got exposed in the tri-series final against New Zealand. We failed to dominate their spinners in the middle overs. There are too many gaps with five fielders in the 30-yard circle.”