The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has backed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its decision that India-Pakistan matches, as part of ICC events, will be played at neutral venues till 2027, saying it will help "all stakeholders-- both cricket boards and the broadcasters". The ICC Board on Thursday confirmed that matches between India and Pakistan in upcoming ICC events till 2027, including next year's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played at neutral venues. "It is good that we got some clarity on the Champions Trophy, and also the future ICC tournaments. That will be helpful for all the stakeholders, cricket boards, and the broadcasters," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told IANS.

The ICC's decision will apply to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

It was also announced that the PCB has been awarded hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply. The ICC's verdict on the matches between India and Pakistan will also end all the speculation regarding the Champions Trophy's future.

Also, sources on Thursday told IANS that the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 23 with Colombo and Dubai emerging as front-runners to host for India's matches in the tournament being played in hybrid format.

The development comes after the ICC Board said that "India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue."

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in February and March 2025. Meanwhile, ICC said the schedule for the marquee tournament will be confirmed in the coming days. Pakistan are the defending champions of the tournament, having defeated India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval in 2017.

Both teams last played against each other in the T20 World Cup in New York earlier this year which India won by six runs and went on to claim their second silverware in the format.

Due to the strained political relations between the two neighbours, India and Pakistan only play each other in international events including World Cups and Asia Cup. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was held in 2012-13 when the latter toured India for the five-match white-ball series.

