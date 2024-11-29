The ICC meeting, which will decide the fate of the Champions Trophy 2025, has been adjourned for Saturday after suggestions and discussions from all sides, sources said. With India firmly holding on to its decision not to travel to Pakistan for the tournament and the hosts adamant about their stance on organising the entire event in Pakistan, the ICC decided to hold a meeting to arrive at a conclusion. According to sources, Friday's meeting, in which all members were present, has been adjourned for Saturday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is also likely to attend the meeting. "ICC meeting on the Champions trophy has been adjourned for tomorrow after suggestions and discussions from all sides. (PCB chairman) Mohsin Naqvi is likely to attend the meeting in person. All the member countries were there, and ICC trying to find a solution for the tournament," sources said.

According to Pakistan-based Geo News, ICC has also instructed the participants of the meeting to figure out a solution regarding the fate of the tournament, which will be held next year in Pakistan.

The report stated citing sources that the meeting lasted for around 15 minutes and was attended by officials from the PCB and BCCI.

It added that both the PCB and the BCCI would find an option "acceptable to all" with the assistance of the ICC.

"A logical option will be explored for the Champions Trophy in the next 24 to 48 hours," Geo News quoted the source, adding that the boards will give their final opinion after consulting their respective governments.

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

With the hybrid model always in play, the PCB chairman had previously brushed away the idea of hosting the tournament in such a fashion. Recently, he promised that the board is trying to do what is best for Pakistan cricket.

"Our stance is very clear. I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman, and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Naqvi was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.