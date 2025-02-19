New Zealand batter Kane Williamson broke his six-year streak of not registering a single-digit score in ODIs on Wednesday. The ace batter broke this record during the ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan on Wednesday. Coming to bat at 39/1, Williamson could not put down the anchor, being caught behind on a Naseem Shah delivery by wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan for just one run in two balls. This is Kane's first single-digit score in ODIs since January 5, 2019, against Sri Lanka, where he scored just one run in nine balls.

In between these single-digit scores, Williamson scored 1,775 runs in 38 matches and 36 innings at an average of 61.20, with three centuries and 12 fifties. This included a 'Player of the Tournament' performance in the Cricket World Cup 2019, scoring 578 runs in nine innings at an average of 82.57, with two centuries and two fifties, with the best score of 148.

Pakistan skipper Mohammed Rizwan won the toss and elected to field first against NZ.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke.

