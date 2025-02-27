Pakistan cricket team put up an embarrassing show during the Champions Trophy 2025. The defending champions were knocked out early in the group stage of the tournament. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered a 60-run loss to New Zealand in the event opener before being outplayed by India by a 6-wicket margin. As the Blackcaps beat Bangladesh in the game on February 24, the result confirmed Pakistan's elimination from the tournament as the side could best finish at the number 3 spot in the group. On the other hand, India and New Zealand are the teams which confirmed their qualification for the semi-finals.

The poor show from Pakistan was due to a "internal conflict" between the team's captain Mohammad Rizwan and head coach Aaqib Javed, claimed a report in Cricket Pakistan.

"Mohammad Rizwan appeared frustrated due to a lack of consultation on key decisions. When he advocated for the inclusion of Khushdil Shah, Aqib Javed went ahead and selected Faheem Ashraf on his own. The selection committee and Mohammad Rizwan were clearly not on the same page," the report said while quoting its source.

The report added that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also suggested twice to make changes in the squad ahead of the ICC tournament, but his advice was not taken into consideration. The Board chief, however, decided not to take any action against it.

Their dreams of defending the Champions Trophy title at home shattered, an under-fire Pakistan team will seek to play for pride when it faces an equally insipid Bangladesh in a dead rubber on Thursday.

Disgruntled fans are now calling for sweeping changes in the country's cricket structure starting from the very top of the pyramid, days after the first global tournament in Pakistan in 29 years got underway.

This marks the third straight time Pakistan has bowed out in the group stages of a global white-ball tournament, following early exits in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.

At a time when teams have embraced a fearless, aggressive approach, Pakistan seemed to be stuck in the past. Their top order remains passive, playing out deliveries in hope rather than intent, waiting until the 35th over to accelerate.

Their struggles were glaring, as they showed no urgency, playing a staggering 161 dot balls against New Zealand in Rawalpindi and 147 against India in Dubai.

Poor shot selection, substandard fielding, and untimely injuries have only deepened Pakistan's woes. The loss of game-changing opener Fakhar Zaman to injury left a huge void at the top, and his replacement, Imam-ul-Haq, failed to make an impact.

Meanwhile, star batter Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan have also fallen short of expectations, offering little resistance when it mattered the most.

Pakistan have historically relied on its formidable pace attack to win matches, but frontline quicks Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf have looked rusty and ineffective, failing to provide the firepower they once promised.

Beyond the field, Pakistan's perpetual instability has been a major factor in their downward spiral.

A system plagued by constant upheaval has seen the team cycle through countless selectors, eight different coaches, including World Cup-winning South African Gary Kirsten, and four captains in just three years.

With chaos at the top, Pakistan's struggles on the pitch seem inevitable.

(With PTI Inputs)