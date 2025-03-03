After suffering a 44-run defeat to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy, New Zealand seamer Matt Henry said the Rohit Sharma-led side played beautifully as per the conditions due to the knowledge they acquired from their previous Group A games at the Dubai International Stadium. On a slow pitch, India managed to make 249/9 in 50 overs, with Shreyas Iyer's 79 and a late 45 by Hardik Pandya taking them to the competitive total. In return, Varun Chakaravarthy picked 5-42 in just his second ODI game to bowl out New Zealand for 205 in 45.3 overs. New Zealand will take on Group B toppers South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

“The way to have four front line spinners was a really effective way to play. (India) having that luxury of knowing … they played to the conditions beautifully. We knew that coming here, they were going to play the four frontline spinners … and they bowled beautiful. They read the situation and read the conditions well,” Henry was quoted as saying by ICC.

He also showered praise on Chakaravarthy for deceiving New Zealand batters with his variations. “He bowled beautifully, didn't he? I think he showed his skill, the way he turned the ball both ways, and even the way that he could bowl pace. I thought he was brilliant, and they were able to put us under pressure right throughout.”

Henry, who picked 5-42 against India, said New Zealand won't feel deflated going into their semi-final clash against South Africa. “I wouldn't have thought so. We've been playing some really good cricket throughout this tournament. We'll obviously take our learnings from this game, but also understanding the conditions when we go to Pakistan.”

“We've played a few games in that tri-series there (as well). We'll be ready (for the semi-final). I think whoever you're playing at this stage of the tournament, you've got the four best teams and I think you don't really have preferences. You're going to be faced with challenges and all teams have their strengths.”

“So obviously, going into playing South Africa, who have been playing some fantastic cricket and a very well-balanced side, they've obviously got a lot of power in that batting line-up, but they've obviously got a serious bowling attack as well. So, semi-final cricket, finals cricket, it's always exciting and it's always great when you're playing against the best teams,” he concluded.