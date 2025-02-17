Former Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes reckons the absence of Jasprit Bumrah will provide his team an opportunity to put India's pace attack under pressure when the two teams open their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20. India go into the game as overwhelming favourites as Bangladesh enter the tournament at the back of a long struggling spell in the ODIs. “India is a strong side with a great bowling attack and batting lineup. But Bumrah is not in the squad. We all know what he has done in the last two years for Indian cricket. His absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalize,” Kayes told PTI Videos.

Kayes played 39 Tests, 78 ODIs and 14 T20s for Bangladesh.

In Bumrah's absence, a rusty Mohammed Shami will lead India's pace attack including Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

“Shami's inclusion is big. He may be struggling a bit with fitness right now, but if he finds his rhythm, he will be a big threat for Bangladesh,” Kayes noted.

Bangladesh will be without veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and out of form batter Litton Das.

Kayes said Shakib's absence is bound to be felt. "I definitely miss Shakib because he is a very good player. His impact on any match is immense. At the moment, Bangladesh is struggling. They are struggling because if Shakib is not playing, Bangladesh might play an additional spinner. That's the main problem.

"Litton's form was a big concern for the team. But in the last few BPL matches, he did score some runs. However, Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Tamim have performed better, and I think the team is in good shape in that department," said Kayes.

Advertisement

With Shakib missing, Kayes expects vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz to step up as Bangladesh's premier all-rounder.

“If you see Mehidy Hasan, when he came to the national team, he was new, but his courage is amazing. His character shows he is a champion player. He doesn't care about anybody; he always believes, ‘I will do it.' “Mehidy can bat anywhere. In the 2018 Asia Cup final, he opened the batting against India. Shakib can also bat anywhere. So, if you compare, Mehidy will probably fill the gap.

“But bowling-wise, Bangladesh will miss Shakib because he is a left-handed spinner. The impact he creates with his bowling is invaluable for our team,” he emphasised.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)