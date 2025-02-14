The return of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy for the first time since 2017 will see the winners of the eight-team tournament earn US$2.24 million (approx INR 20 crore), as well as the trophy they will lift on 9 March. The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $560,000 each, from the total prize pot of $6.9 million, a 53% increase from the 2017 edition. Every match counts at the ICC Men's Champions Trophy and each group match win is worth more than $34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000.

In addition, all eight teams are assured of $125,000 each for competing in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

THE PRIZE MONEY IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: (INR).



Winner - 20.8 Cr.

Runner Up - 10.4 Cr.

Semifinalists - 5.2 Cr.

5th & 6th Spots - 3 Cr.

7th & 8th Spots - 1.2 Cr.

For Every Match - 29 Lakhs. pic.twitter.com/AF1DWuEBM0 — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) February 14, 2025

The first global cricket tournament to be hosted in Pakistan since 1996 promises to be a thrilling two-week competition, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The format of this year's tournament sees the eight teams divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy will take place every four years with the world's top eight ODI teams, with the Women's Champions Trophy launching in 2027 in a T20 format.

ICC Chair Jay Shah said, "The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events. Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations."

