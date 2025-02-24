India took a giant step towards securing qualification to the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals with a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Virat Kohli produced a stunning performance to slam his 51st ODI century as India thrashed Pakistan by six wickets. This was India's second consecutive victory after beating Bangladesh in their tournament opener. With 4 points from 2 matches, Rohit Sharma and Co are poised brilliantly to reach the knockout stages of the competition but their qualification is not confirmed as a series of results can still end their campaign.

If India lose their final match against New Zealand, and Bangladesh win both of their remaining matches against New Zealand and Pakistan, all three sides - India, Bangladesh and New Zealand - will have 4 points from 3 matches.

In that case, the two semi-finalists from Group A will be decided by net run-rate.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash on Sunday to all but seal a spot in the semifinals. India dismissed Pakistan for 241 after Saud Shakeel struck 62 off 76 balls while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made a laborious 46 from 77 deliveries.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) picked up three wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) removed Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel.

India completed the chase in 42.3 overs thanks to Virat Kohli (100 not out off 111), Shubman Gill (46 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67).

Skipper Rohit Sharma (20 off 15) too played a few audacious strokes before falling to a beauty from Shaheen Afridi.

With two wins in as many games, India are all but through to the semifinals. Pakistan, on the other hand, are on the brink of elimination after losing their first two group games.

(With PTI inputs)