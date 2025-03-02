Former India batter Mohammad Kaif lauded Shreyas Iyer for his crucial 79 against New Zealand in their final Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. Kaif said the time has come to recognise Iyer as a major talent on the world stage. The veteran reminded Iyer's century against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semi-final in a high-scoring contest which India won by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium. "It's Shreyas Iyer once again in ICC event against NZ. His phenomenal run continues, high time the world starts talking about his strengths and not keep pointing to his weakness," Kaif wrote on X.

Iyer, who scored 56 against Pakistan in the previous match, continued his stellar form in the tournament with successive half-century to guide India to a respectable total of 249/9 in 50 overs after losing Shubman Gill, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first seven overs of the innings.

Iyer along with Axar Patel stitched a 98-run important partnership to rescue the side from a precarious position. Axar departed after scoring 42 while Iyer's 98-ball 79 included two sixes and four fours.

In the end, Hardik Pandya's key contribution of 45 steered them to a competitive total in the match.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry picked five-wicket haul and returned with the figures of 5-42 in his eight overs.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan praised the batting effort of Iyer, Axar and Pandya to lead the side to a good total in the match.

"Tough start for Team India, but the way @ShreyasIyer15 & @akshar2026 pulled the game with their partnership, added by @hardikpandya7's support to put up a 249 was phenomenal. It's a chaseable but modest score, so hopefully, the bowlers step up and we pull it off. All the best for the second innings boys!" Dhawan posted on X.

Both New Zealand and India have already qualified for the semi-finals after wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan and the winner of the match will take the top spot in Group A.