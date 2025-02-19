New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra will miss the ICC Champions Trophy opener between the Kiwis and Pakistan at Karachi as he is still yet to recover from a forehead injury sustained during the tri-nation series' first ODI against the same opponents at the same venue days back. Ravindra's unfortunate injury occurred in the 38th over of the second innings of the February 8 tri-series final. While going for a catch off Michael Bracewell, he lost sight of the ball due to floodlights and took a heavy blow to his face. He was taken off the pitch after he started to bleed. He did not return for any further action.

The following day, Rachin received stitches for his wound, as revealed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). He was further monitored under HIA (Head Injury Assessment) protocols, which kept him out of the remainder of the series.

NZ head coach Gary Stead, quoted by Wisden, said ahead of the tri-nation series final, "He has had a headache for a few days, but that is subsiding, which is really good news. He hit a few balls tonight for the first time, which is good. But there are still a few more steps for him to go through before he will be considered fit for play."

During the toss for the CT opener at Karachi, NZ skipper Mitchel Santner confirmed that the youngster was not yet ready for his on-field return. Rachin is in a solid nick, scoring 203 runs in the last seven matches at an average of 29.00, with a fifty). His spot was taken by batter Will Young.

Pakistan skipper Mohammed Rizwan won the toss and elected to field first against NZ.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke.

