Following their victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, former players from the Indian cricket team have shared their reactions on social media platforms. India won the title in Dubai by 4 wickets. This is India's second back-to-back ICC Trophy victory, following the victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, a fine knock by Shreyas Iyer, and good spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance in the championship game. Post-victory, here are reactions from Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Ashwin.

Sachin Tendulkar considered as God of cricket felt and expressed his joy on his X handle posting a status with a caption " Champions Trophy CHAMPION, Yeeeeehhhhh".

Suresh Raina, part of the 2013 winning team of the ICC Champions Trophy, got the flashing memories back. He posted on his X handle with a caption," 2013 memories flashing back! So proud of this team for bringing home the Champions Trophy again! What a performance -- Maza aa gaya!"

Dinesh Karthik also took to his X handle, praising the teams and expressing his great pleasure with a caption on his post:" Team India does it again, Champions 2025! The champions bring it home once again"

The star of 2007 and 2011 World Cup for India Yuvraj Singh also posted on his X handle to admire Indian players and their victory "What a game and what a final! The Champions Trophy comes home Outstanding captaincy by hitman @ImRo45, who led from the front all thru the tournament - he is blessed with the Midas touch when it comes to ICC white ball tournaments! Successful games for @ShreyasIyer15, @ShubmanGill, @klrahul, and @hardikpandya7, who stepped up when needed and showed nerves of steel under pressure. @imjadeja, @imkuldeep18, @akshar2026, #VarunChakaravarthy spun magic all thru the tournament and, @MdShami11 was relentless with the ball! Tough luck, @BLACKCAPS. You had us on the edge till the very end. But this was our tournament!"

Ravi Ashwin, also part of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, praised Rohit Sharma and the boys for the victory on his X handle with a caption of "Congrats to Rohit & boys. GG must be a relieved man, too."

