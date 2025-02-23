England might have lost a high-scoring thriller against Australia in the Champions Trophy on Saturday but that didn't stop their batter Ben Duckett from scripting a never-seen-before record in ODI cricket history. Duckett smashed 165 runs, securing the highest-ever individual score in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, but a century from Josh Inglis eclipsed his effort as his century and assists from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell guided Australia to a five-wicket win over England at Lahore.

In the process, Duckett became the first batter in the sport's history to score exactly 165 runs in an ODI cricket match. With the 165-run knock being ticked off, now every score from 0-183 has been achieved at least once in ODI cricket history.

Also, Team India stars like Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli have scored exactly 183 runs. All three have led India in ODI cricket, though none of them were the captains when this exact score was reached.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, England skipper Jos Buttler said, "Fantastic game, both sides played really well. We put on a really good score there. Credit to Australia. Fantastic innings there from Josh Inglis to see his side home. I think 350 you would take that at the start. Pretty good score. Dew was a worry and it was wet. Whatever happens with the conditions, to chase down 350 is a fantastic effort."

"He (Duckett) played brilliantly. He is been brilliant at the top of the order in all the formats. He can be incredibly consistent in this format. Delighted for him with the way he played. Just a shame it is in a losing cause. Rather, focus on partnerships rather than individuals. Take the focus off yourself and work on getting those big partnerships. Root and Duckett did that. I thought those two (Root and Livingstone) bowled really well today. They created chances. Credit to Australia. We tried to find ways to break that partnership between Inglis and Carey earlier but just couldn't manage it. Sometimes, you have to give credit to the opposition," he concluded.

With ANI Inputs