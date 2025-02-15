England received a timely boost ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, with opener Ben Duckett being declared fit for the tournament, beginning on February 19. Duckett, who had sustained a groin injury while fielding during the third ODI against India in Ahmedabad last Wednesday, underwent scans, and the results confirmed that the injury was not serious.

"Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England men's batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy," the England Cricket Board said in a statement.

England endured a 0-3 whitewash against India in the ODI series following a 1-4 loss in the five-match T20I series, and they will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 22.

"The England squad will arrive in Pakistan on 18 February ahead of their opening match of the tournament against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, 22 February," ECB said.

England are drawn in Group B alongside world champions Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan for the eight-nation tournament, which will be hosted across Pakistan and Dubai.

