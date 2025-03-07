Badaruddin Siddiqui, the childhood coach of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, defended the star bowler amid controversial remarks by All India Muslim Jamaat President, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan. Siddiqui said that Shami was totally right in consuming an energy drink during the course of his match and "country comes first". Earlier, Bareilvi stoked a controversy by calling Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan. During Ramzan, the 34-year-old player was seen drinking an energy drink during the semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Siddiqui defended Shami, saying, "Whatever Shami did was right, and there is no need to pay attention to these things. He should focus on the final match and forget all these things. He has not committed any crime, he has done all this for the country. Personal things can be done later but the country comes first...I request everyone not to say such things and stand with the entire team."

Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi had said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God."

Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal.

"One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match," Maulana Bareilvi said.

Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar and falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation.

In Shami's defence, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli on Thursday said that since the bowler was playing he had an option to not observe Roza and nobody has a right to raise a finger on the cricketer.

"It is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramazan. However, Allah has mentioned in the Quran that if a person is on a journey or not well, they have the option not to observe Roza. In the case of Mohammed Shami, he is on a tour, so he has the option not to observe Roza. Nobody has a right to raise a finger on him," Mahli told ANI.

Earlier today, Right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami's cousin, Mumtaz, came out in support of his brother and said that he is playing for the country and called the people "shameful" who are blaming the cricketer for not keeping the "Roza".

"He is playing for the country. There are many Pakistani players who have not kept 'Roza' and are playing matches, so this is nothing new. It is very shameful that such things are being said about him. We will tell Mohammed Shami not to pay attention to these things and prepare for the match on March 9," Mumtaz said while speaking to ANI.

Shami, who played a key role in India's victory with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, has now climbed to the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers. So far in the mega event, the speedster has grabbed eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19.88.

